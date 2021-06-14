Tourism minister appreciates efforts to revive 700-year-old complex

TEHRAN – Iranian tourism minister on Monday praised efforts made to restore the Hassan Padeshah complex, which is located in the historical city of Tabriz.

“Restoration of this collection is a great and valuable work,” Ali-Asghar Mounesan said during a personal visit to the 700-year-old collection.

Located in East Azarbaijan province, the complex comprises a mosque, a madrasa, a bathhouse, arrays of shops, and a massive forum covering some twofold that of UNESCO-registered Imam Square in Isfahan.

“This complex, which is located in the old texture of Tabriz, is very important in terms of cultural heritage and historical identity of this city and should be well introduced by the media,” Mounesan added.

Iran hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, as well as rich natural and rural landscapes, some of which are registered in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM