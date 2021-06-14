Iranian troupe to play Eugene Ionesco “Killing Game” next week

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe will perform Romanian-French playwright Eugene Ionesco’s 1970 play “Killing Game” in Tehran next week.

Behruz Sarvalishahi is the director of the play translated into Persian by veteran stage director and actor Davud Rashidi.

French writer Yasmina Reza’s “Bella Figura” translated by Sarvalishahi is currently on stage at Tehran’s Jamshid Mashayekhi Hall.

“Killing Game” will go on stage on June 22 at the Sanubar Hall of the Shahrzad Theater Complex.

The story of the play is set in a town, where all is ordinary and uneventful. It hums with life, full of happy carefree people whose daily lives are disturbed by nothing of significance, until a strange theater company decides to entertain its audience in an abandoned drive-in with the performance of a cruel farce.

Death, as the company’s master of ceremonies, offers the spectacle of a series of agonizing and at the same time savagely comic deaths, picking off the characters one by one. As the social fabric falls apart and masks begin to slip, the powerless people are whipped up into a crescendo of horror and suspense. Danger is everywhere and little by little, everything changes, so that no one is safe anymore.

Mehdi Bazdar, Ayat Bigham, Ahmad Hamedi, Melika Shahab, Sareh Gandomi, Nastaran Safari, Shaahin Malekzadeh and Saeid Nabavi are the main members of the cast.

Ionesco’s debut play “The Bald Soprano” translated by veteran Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui has been performed by numerous Iranian troupes.

Hamidreza Moradi directed the play at Tehran’s Sepand Theater in December 2019.

In addition, Farzad Dehnavi’s troupe Leilaj performed the play at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center in 2012.

Ionesco, born Eugen Ionescu, was one of the foremost playwrights of the Theatre of the Absurd. Beyond ridiculing the most banal situations, Ionesco’s plays depict in a tangible way the solitude and insignificance of human existence.

Photo: A poster for Eugene Ionesco’s 1970 play “Killing Game”, which will go on stage at Tehran’s Sanubar Hall on June 22.

MMS/YAW