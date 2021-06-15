TEDPIX drops 45 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 45 points to 1.15 million on Tuesday.

Over 8.754 billion securities worth 52.325 trillion rials (about $1.245 billion) were traded in the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index fell 1,761 points, and the second market’s index dropped 6,237 points.

TEDPIX rose 3,000 points, or less than one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Iranian market analyst Hassan Balazadeh has proposed three solutions for improving the trend of the stock market and resolving some of the problems that the market is currently wrestling with.

Revising the regulations regarding the public float stock, determining ceiling and limitation for the Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), and finally establishing a support fund for certain stocks were the solutions that Balazadeh has proposed.

According to Balazadeh, one of the problems that can be quickly addressed in the current situation is the issue of float stock. Based on the capital market law, companies in this market must offer at least 10 percent of their shares to public investors. In recent years, the increase in companies' capital from revaluation has made them bigger and following this growth most companies need more liquidity to back them up.

So, the regulations in this regard must change in a way to oblige such companies to offer more of their shares in the market.

