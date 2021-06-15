Exports from Industrial sector rise 80%

TEHRAN – Exports from Iran’s industrial sector have increased by 80 percent since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21) compared to the same period in the previous year, the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) said on Tuesday.

Ali Rasoulian noted that despite all the pressure from sanctions and the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's industry grew by eight percent last year, which can be attributed to the government’s support for domestic production and the growth of domestic industries.

He noted that establishing new industrial parks is a strong strategy that has contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth in recent years.

Currently, more than 47,500 industrial and production units are active in the country’s industrial parks and zones in which about 950,000 people are directly employed, according to Rasoulian.

The official further mentioned some of the government’s plans for supporting the country’s industrial units in the current year, including foreign investment attraction, establishing export consortia, financing, holding training courses, branding, establishing overseas offices, attending foreign exhibitions, and issuing guarantees.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $6.3 billion in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), up 48 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Iran exported 16.9 million tons of non-oil commodities including gasoline, polyethylene, methanol, iron, and steel ingots, and steel products to foreign destinations in the mentioned two months.

Iran’s industrial parks play a significant role in making the country independent through boosting production, which is a major strategy of Iran to combat the U.S. sanctions.

In fact, strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

