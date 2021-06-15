“Iran in the Present” named book of the year at Croatian Travel Festival

TEHRAN – Croatian adventurer Ivan Dogic’s book “Iran in the Present” (“Iran u prezentu”) was awarded the Nagrada Dijana Klaric at the 10th Croatian Travel Festival, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The award is given to the year’s best travel book at the festival, which was organized from June 10 to 13 in Sibenik, a city on the Adriatic coast of Croatia.

“Iran in the Present” is the account of Dogic’s 2018 journey to Iran, where he found business success, love and happiness starting from scratch.

In the book, he tries to bring the exotic, dynamic and turquoise country of Iran closer to the reader in an educational and entertaining way.

“Partly a chronicle of Iranian society, culture, history and geography, and partly a kind of virtual tourist tour, this book will take you into the fascinating world of a country about which there are many misconceptions,” Croatian TV personality Kresimir Sucevic Medjeral has said about the book.

The Croatian Travel Festival has been held in Sibenik since 2012, organized by the Croatian Travel Clubs.

The festival gathers world travelers and travel enthusiasts, and aims to bring the magic of traveling to everyone and present diverse ways to travel.

Over the past six years, the club has organized more than 200 tours to over 30 countries on 5 continents.

Photo: This photo shows Croatian adventurer Ivan Dogic and copies of his book “Iran in the Present”.

