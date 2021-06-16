Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari tourism loses $90m from COVID-19 

TEHRAN – The tourism industry of the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province has taken over 3.7 trillion rials ($90 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) hit from the coronavirus outbreak so far.

Hotels, apartment hotels, eco-lodges, guesthouses, traditional restaurants, and travel agencies have been highly affected by the COVID-19 impacts, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A total of 412 people employed in the tourism sector have lost their jobs as well, Mehrdad Javadi announced on Wednesday.

Back in January, the tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan announced that Iran’s tourism industry has suffered a loss of over 140 trillion rials (about $3.33 billion) since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the whole world to a standstill, the tourism industry has been the worst affected of all economic sectors, he noted.

However, efforts are being made by the government to help the tourism sector flourish again with continuous support and injecting supportive packages, he added.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/AFM

