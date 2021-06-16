Persian bookstores host “Pierre and Jean”

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French writer Guy de Maupassant’s novel “Pierre and Jean” has been published in Tehran.

Ofoq is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Mahmud Gudarzi.

“Pierre and Jean” is a naturalist or psycho-realist work Maupassant wrote in Etretat in his native Normandy between June and September 1887.

This was his shortest novel. The book appeared in three installments in the Nouvelle Revue and then in volume form in 1888 together with the essay, “Le Roman”.

It is a realist work, notably so by the subjects on which it treats, including knowledge of one’s heredity – whether one is a legitimate son or a bastard – the bourgeoisie, and the problems stemming from money.

Pierre and Jean are the sons of Gerome Roland, a jeweler who has retired to Le Havre, and his wife Louise.

Pierre works as a doctor, and Jean is a lawyer. It recounts the story of a middle-class French family whose lives are changed when Leon Marechal, a deceased family friend, leaves his inheritance to Jean.

This provokes Pierre to doubt the fidelity of his mother and the legitimacy of his brother.

Pierre discovers that his theories about his brother’s illegitimacy are correct when he discovers his mother has hidden and lied about an incriminating portrait of Marechal and his love letters to her, some of which she burns when she realizes Pierre is learning of her past infidelity. This investigation sparks violent reactions in Pierre.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of French writer Guy de Maupassant’s novel “Pierre and Jean”.

