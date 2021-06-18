Iranian SME’s international cooperation to be expanded

TEHRAN- The head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) aid that the cooperation of Iranian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be expanded in the international areas.

Making the remarks in a meeting of the deputy ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Industry, Mining and Trade, Ali Rasoulian explained the role of small and medium industries and industrial estates in the national economy, and put emphasis on the need to strengthen relations between ISIPO and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the presence of SMEs in regional and trans-regional markets.

Addressing the same meeting, Rasoul Mohajer Hejazi, the deputy foreign affairs minister for the economic diplomacy, expressed the ministry’s readiness for cooperation with ISIPO, and said that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will spare no effort for promoting the status and expanding the presence of Iranian SMEs in the international markets.

Over the past two decades, the Iranian economy has been constantly faced with external deterrents like sanctions and political pressure, thus the country has been urged to push for a more resilient and independent economy.

Promoting domestic production and cutting reliance on foreign sources became more significant for the government since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Putting more emphasis on the issue, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei named the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) the year of “Surge in Production” and the motto of the current year is also focusing on domestic production since the year is named “production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles”.

In this regard, promoting the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and industrial parks has been put atop agenda by the government and especially the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry over the past two years.

Since SMEs account for nearly 50 percent of Iran's total industrial sector and more than 20 percent of the country’s non-oil exports are done by such units.

As the main body in dealing with the promotion of SMEs in the country, ISIPO has been implementing several programs for realizing the mentioned goals and to pave the way for the development of the mentioned sector.

ISIPO head, on Monday, announced the details of a comprehensive plan comprising of 100 different programs for developing the country’s SMEs and industrial parks in the current Iranian calendar year.

The mentioned plan is mainly focused on developing the infrastructure needed for the promotion of industrial parks and consequently the SMEs in such parks.

MA/MA