Andy Warhol exhibit in Tehran

TEHRAN - An exhibition of artworks by American artist Andy Warhol opened on Tuesday at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA).

The exhibit entitled “Persona” put a collection of Warhol’s artworks of the museum on view.

The exhibition’s idea is to show Warhol’s multiple characters in order to reveal his true image so that a more accurate understanding of his character can be established by ignoring other levels of his personality that are already known.