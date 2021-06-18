Doc “Qasr-e Qand” features operation that led to death of Ansar al-Furqan’s leader 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Eslamzadeh has directed a documentary named “Qasr-e Qand” that features how Jalil Qanbarzehi, the leader of the terrorist militia group Ansar al-Furqan, was killed by Iranian forces in an intelligence-military operation.

Qanbarzehi took the helm of Ansar al-Furqan, a Sunni Baloch militant insurgent organization active in Sistan and Baluchestan, when the leader of the terrorist organization, Hesham Azizi, was killed in 2015.

Qanbarzehi had taken over 1.5 tons of explosives to Iran to make suicide belts, and had planned bombing missions in regions with Sunni populations to provoke clashes between the Shia and Sunni.

The documentary was broadcast on Thursday by Ofoq, the IRIB worldwide channel broadcasting documentary films.

“The documentary was produced in 2017 when I was informed by Ofoq that an infamous terrorist who has been a wanted man in Iran for over 25 years had arrived in Iran and an operation had been planned to arrest or kill him,” Eslamzadeh told the Persian service of MNA on Thursday.

“I welcomed a proposal from Ofoq to record the operation in a documentary, and the crew was quickly called upon to get ready for the project,” he added.

In a four-day chase, squads of commandos and helicopters pursued Qanbarzehi and his men in an abandoned palm garden in the Qasr-e Qand region in Sistan and Baluchestan, Eslamzadeh said.

Eslamzadeh, who has portrayed 15 days of his stay among the Taliban in his acclaimed documentary “Alone among the Taliban”, said that he had traveled to Sistan and Baluchestan many times before, but he had never experienced such hot weather anytime or anywhere that the cameras were ruined by the heat, which forced them to take some scenes by phone cameras.



He is the director of the documentary series “Maze of Progress”, which scrutinizes the resistance economy in Russia, China and Turkey. The documentary was broadcast from IRIB’s Channel 3 in March.

His “Alone among the Taliban” received an honorable mention at the 19th edition of DetectiveFEST, a Russian international festival of detective films and television programs on law-enforcement themes.

Eslamzadeh is the director of “Life among War Flags”, in which he conducts interviews with some ISIS members in the Taliban’s secret prisons.

Photo: A poster for filmmaker Mohsen Eslamzadeh’s documentary “Qasr-e Qand”.

