Kronos Festival premieres vocalist Shahram Nazeri’s “Kavuki”

TEHRAN – Celebrated Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri’s passionate Kurdish love song “Kavuki” premiered on Wednesday online at the Kronos Festival in the United States.

He has recorded the song with Kronos Quartet, the U.S. group which has previously performed with several other Iranian musicians.

“Kavuki” featuring Iranian composer Sahba Aminikia’s arrangement is the first part of Nazeri’s collaboration with Kronos, which has been ongoing since 2020.

Kronos Quartet features the violinist David Harrington and John Sherba, and viola virtuoso Hank Dutt and cellist Sunny Yang, who have pursued a singular artistic vision for over 45 years, combining a spirit of fearless exploration with a commitment to continually reimagine the string quartet experience.

This song has previously been performed and recorded by many Iranian groups, including the Kamkars whose performance is one of the best.

Nazeri was awarded France’s Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur in 2007.

The San Francisco-based Kronos Festival is organized annually by the Kronos Performing Arts Association.

The association, which opened the festival on June 11 after a year’s hiatus, has expanded the event into the virtual sphere with eight exciting online presentations, including fourteen world premieres.

All streams will be available free of charge on the festival’s website and Facebook, and YouTube, and will remain online through August 31.

The festival features works by more than 20 guest performers, and highlights the work of Kronos’ artistic collaborators and community partners. Art, activism and the fight for civil rights are key themes in Kronos’ works.

Photo: This file photo shows Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri performing in a concert.

