Popular Iranian TV series “The Father” dubbed for Indian viewers

TEHRAN – “The Father”, a popular Iranian TV series directed by Behrang Tofiqi, has been dubbed into Hindi for viewers in India.

The series is scheduled to be broadcast from the Iranian international TV network, Sahar, the channel announced last week.

“The Father” is about a young Iranian man who has been raised in a religious family. He falls in love with a girl who has been raised in a family with lax religious beliefs. He is now faced with the dilemma of choosing between his father, who is his role model, and his love.

The series has been dubbed into Hindi by a group of voice actors, including Hassan Zeidi, Fatemeh Zeidi, Samaneh Davudani, Akhtar Abbas, Alamdar Abbas, Qeisat Abbas, Hassan-Reza Naqavi, Ali Komeil, Arham Sharafat, Fahmi Razavi and Nahid Anvari.



Earlier in September 2020, the Urdu Channel of the Iranian international TV network, Sahar, said that the Iranian TV series “Kimia” is being dubbed into the Urdu language that is spoken in Pakistan and India.

The series written by Masud Behbahaninia tells the life story of an Iranian woman named Kimia Parsa in three phases from the 1970s until the present times.

The series recounts Kimia’s activities during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and other events during the present time.

Pragya Jha, an Indian voice actor with a good command of several languages including Urdu, has lent her voice to Kimia in this series, which was aired by Iranian TV from September 2015 to February 2016.

“Kimia” produced by Mohammadreza Shafiei was crowned best series in 2018 during the Jame Jam Television Festival, which is organized annually by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting to honor its top TV programs and films.

In addition, Afshar was nominated for the title of the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year for the series in 2016.

Photo: Mehdi Soltani and Laya Zanganeh act in a scene from “The Father”.

