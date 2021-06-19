Holy shrine in central Iran gets refurbishment 

TEHRAN –A restoration project has been commenced on the holy shrine of Imamzadeh Havva Khatun in the village of Moot-Abad near the central city of Arak, Markazi province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 500 million rials ($12,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project which aims at lightening and strengthening the rooftop using traditional materials, Mostafa Marzban said on Saturday.

Originally built in the 11th century, the shrine was rebuilt and developed during the Ilkhanid (1256–1353) and Safavid (1501–1736) eras, the official added.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and kilims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known on the international scene.

ABU/AFM