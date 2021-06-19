Glassware workshops open near Tehran

TEHRAN – Two handmade glassware workshops were inaugurated on Saturday in Robat Karim, Tehran province.

The workshops, which were established in the rural areas, are expected to generate 15 job opportunities, Robat Karim’s tourism chief has said.

Local young people are provided with sustainable employment through the workshops, CHTN quoted Hamid Karimi as saying.

They are also expected to reinforce handicraft sales and lay the ground for training rural women, the official added.

The official noted that developing handicrafts fields could reverse the rural-to-urban migration trend.

Glasswork objects constitute a majority of Tehran province’s exports of handicrafts.

Glass blowing is a glass-forming technique that humans have used to shape glass since the 1st century BC. The technique consists of inflating molten glass with a blowpipe to form a sort of glass bubble that can be molded into glassware for practical or artistic purposes.

Robat Karim is home to many historical and cultural monuments due once being placed on the important historical Silk Road.

