Charity supports refugee children suffering from cancer

TEHRAN – During the past thirty years, MAHAK charity foundation has supported 2,438 refugee children suffering from cancer.

MAHAK is an NGO that supports services for cancer-stricken children and their families in accordance with international standards, as a result, over 35,000 children with cancer have benefited from it during the past 30 years.

During the 30 years of work, the charity foundation has supported 2,438 refugee children in different parts of Iran.

Most of the refugees who refer to and get supported by MAHAK are from Afghanistan and the rest are from Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, Sharif Nezam Mafi, the CEO of MAHAK said.

Currently, children with cancer and their families in all public and university hospitals with pediatric hematology and oncology wards in 18 cities of Iran receive support services, he noted.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) which is also known as blood cancer is one of the most common cancers in children and if diagnosed early, its cure rate will increase significantly. The registered cases at MAHAK also indicate that blood cancer variation is the most frequent cancer among refugee children, as well.

The children and their families who have to travel far from their residences in order to receive proper treatment also receive full MAHAK coverage for travel and accommodation services similar to Iranian nationals.

Based on a memorandum of understanding signed in 2001, a part of treatment and support services expenses are covered by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

FB/MG