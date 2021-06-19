“I Won’t Remain Alone” at Parnu film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short documentary “I Won’t Remain Alone” directed by Yaser Talebi will be competing in the Parnu International Documentary and Science Film Festival in Estonia.

The documentary follows Sorayya and Seyed Jalal, a poor, elderly couple residing in a remote village in Northern Iran. Filmed over the course of 5 years, the film paints pictures of forgiveness, love, humanity and immortality.

It has received a nomination in the best short doc category of the festival, which will take place in the southwestern Estonian resort city of Parnu from July 12 to 25.

In addition, “The Fabric”, a co-production between Iran and Germany by Iman Behruzi has been nominated for the award for best student doc.

The Parnu festival founded in 1987 is the oldest film festival in Estonia.

The aim of the festival, in general, is to support the cultural survival of peoples. Only documentary films featuring human activities in social, historical or ecological context are accepted for competition screenings.

Photo: “I Won’t Remain Alone” by Iranian director Yaser Talebi.



MMS/YAW



