Donald E. Westlake’s “God Save the Mark” published in Persian

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American writer Donald E. Westlake’s book “God Save the Mark” has been released by Amut in Tehran.

Kayhan Bahmani is the translator of the book, which was originally published in 1967.

An Edgar Award winner, this comic novel of suspense is about a man born to be conned, who inherits a small fortune… and who becomes someone’s target for murder.

Westlake (1933-2008) was one of the most prolific and talented authors of American crime fiction.

He began his career in the late 1950’s, churning out novels for pulp houses — often writing as many as four novels a year under various pseudonyms such as Richard Stark — but soon began publishing under his own name.

His most well-known characters were John Dortmunder, an unlucky thief, and a ruthless criminal named Parker.

His writing earned him three Edgar Awards: the 1968 Best Novel award for “God Save the Mark”; the 1990 Best Short Story award for “Too Many Crooks”; and the 1991 Best Motion Picture Screenplay award for “The Grifters”.

In addition, Westlake also earned a Grand Master Award from the Mystery Writers of America in 1993.

Westlake’s cinematic prose and brisk dialogue made his novels attractive to Hollywood, and several motion pictures were made from his books, with stars such as Lee Marvin and Mel Gibson.

Westlake wrote several screenplays himself, receiving an Academy Award nomination for his adaptation of “The Grifters”, Jim Thompson’s noir classic.

