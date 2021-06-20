NIOC uses homemade downhole gauges in exploration wells for 1st time

TEHRAN – The Exploration Department of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has announced the successful installation of domestically-made downhole gauges in some oil exploration wells in the country.

The mentioned gauges have been set in Raam and Genaveh wells during formations testing operation using full-bore DTS tool, Shana reported.

As reported, in the mentioned trial operation, domestically-made gauges and gauge carriers were used to record pressure and temperature data.

Despite the high pressure during the acidification operation, and the high temperature, and the long test operation time, the gauges successfully recorded pressure and temperature information the carriers also performed well.

The design and manufacturing of the mentioned gauges and their carriers were all done by Iranian experts and engineers.

NIOC has been signing deals with capable domestic companies for manufacturing all kinds of oil industry equipment, including downhole tools and equipment, pumps, types of drill bits, all kinds of control and safety valves, and accessory equipment, as well as various pipe types, explosion-proof electro motors, turbines, compressors, alloy steels, drilling measuring tools, and etc.

Following the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions and the problems caused by high volatility and rising exchange rates in the country’s currency market, Iran’s oil ministry was faced with some problems regarding the supply of necessary equipment in the oil industry, so it applied new strategies to focus more on domestic production.

Last week, Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that 80 percent of the products that are being produced for the first time in the country are related to the oil industry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Oil Industry Innovation and Technology Park on June 14, Sattari stressed the significant role of knowledge-based companies and startups in indigenizing the knowledge for the production of new equipment and products, saying: “The government will support research on new equipment and the private sector invests on the mass production of the final products.”

EF/