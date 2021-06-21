TEDPIX goes up 4,800 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 4,837 points to 1.168 million on Monday.

Over 9.309 billion securities worth 63.431 trillion rials (about $1.51 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index rose 3,898 points, and the second market’s index rose 8,553 points.

TEDPIX dropped 4,000 points, or less than one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.147 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Kourosh Food Industry Company, Leasing Iranzamin Company, and Zarmakarun Industrial Company were the most widely followed indices.

