Bolsonaro faces calls to resign as Covid deaths mount in Brazil

Massive protests have erupted in Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 deaths in Brazil have passed the grim milestone of half a million. At the start of the pandemic, rallies in favor of the President took place but those have stayed in the past.

There are growing calls for Bolsonaro to resign after he downplayed the virus in a similar fashion to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rightwing Bolsonaro defeated decades of socialist rule after winning Brazil’s last Presidential election by portraying himself as the Donald Trump of Brazil.

But like the Donald Trump of America, Bolsonaro may not get the luxury of a second term as the covid crisis takes a heavy toll on the health and economic sector.