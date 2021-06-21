Iranian movies line up for Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

TEHRAN – Five Iranian movies have been selected to be screened at the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Tokyo, Japan.

“Emergency” by Maryam Esmikhani, “Witness” by Ali Asgari, “Burned” by Fatemeh Mohammadi and “White Clad” by Reza Fahimi are competing in the Asia International & Japan Program, while “I Won’t Remain Alone” by Yaser Talebi is an entry to the Non-Fiction Program.

“Emergency” is about Nazanin, a seven-year-old girl, who is trying to reveal a secret that bothers her by getting close to the emergency agent who has come to their house to check on her mother.

As a co-production between Iran and France, “Witness” tells the story of a mother who helps an elderly woman in a shopping mall in Tehran. A tragedy occurs, brutally confronting her with the impact of her actions.

In “Burned”, every night, when Hafeez hears the sound of gunfire at the border, he goes there to take away the belongings of the immigrants' corpses to make a living. One night, between the bodies, he notices a young girl and her child who are hiding in a corner.

“White Clad” is about a grandmother who gives Ahmad, a ten-year-old boy, a cake of cheese, so that he can give it to his father, who is a teacher. It is hoped that his father will intervene and stop them from hanging the grandmother’s son.

“I Won’t Remain Alone” is a documentary following Sorayya and Seyyed Jalal, a poor, elderly couple residing in a remote village in Northern Iran. Filmed over the course of 5 years, I won't remain alone paints pictures of forgiveness, love, humanity and immortality.

The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia is a film festival held at the Harajuku/Omotesando area in Tokyo. It is one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia, and every year more than 10,000 works are gathered from all over the world.

The winner of the Grand Prix is eligible to be nominated in the short film category of the Academy Awards the following year.

Photo: “I Won’t Remain Alone” by Yaser Talebi.

MMS/YAW