12 freestylers to represent Iran at Ali Aliev Memorial

TEHRAN – Iran will participate at the Ali Aliev Memorial with 12 freestyle wrestlers.

The tournament will be held in Kaspiysk, Russia from June 25 to 27.

Ali Zurkanaevich Aliev was a Soviet freestyle wrestler who won five world titles and he was the first wrestler from Dagestan to win a world title in freestyle wrestling.

He competed at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympic Games, finishing fourth and sixth. After his death, the Russian Wrestling Federation has hosted the annual Ali Aliev Memorial International Wrestling Meeting at the Ali Aliev Wrestling Training Center in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, Russia.

57kg: Alireza Sarlak

65kg: Abolfazl Hajipour

70kg: Mohammadmehdi Yeganeh Jafari, Amirhossein Maghsoodi

74kg: Mohammadsadegh Firouzpour

79kg: Bahman Teymouri, Hamidreza Zarrinpeykar

86kg: Hadi Vafaeipour

92kg: Mohammadjavad Ebrahimi, Arashk Mohebi

97kg: Mojtaba Goleij

125kg: Abbas Forootan