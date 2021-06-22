12 freestylers to represent Iran at Ali Aliev Memorial
TEHRAN – Iran will participate at the Ali Aliev Memorial with 12 freestyle wrestlers.
The tournament will be held in Kaspiysk, Russia from June 25 to 27.
Ali Zurkanaevich Aliev was a Soviet freestyle wrestler who won five world titles and he was the first wrestler from Dagestan to win a world title in freestyle wrestling.
He competed at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympic Games, finishing fourth and sixth. After his death, the Russian Wrestling Federation has hosted the annual Ali Aliev Memorial International Wrestling Meeting at the Ali Aliev Wrestling Training Center in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, Russia.
57kg: Alireza Sarlak
65kg: Abolfazl Hajipour
70kg: Mohammadmehdi Yeganeh Jafari, Amirhossein Maghsoodi
74kg: Mohammadsadegh Firouzpour
79kg: Bahman Teymouri, Hamidreza Zarrinpeykar
86kg: Hadi Vafaeipour
92kg: Mohammadjavad Ebrahimi, Arashk Mohebi
97kg: Mojtaba Goleij
125kg: Abbas Forootan
