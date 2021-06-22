Another recreational pier to be constructed in northern Iran

TEHRAN – A new recreational pier will be constructed near the city of Noshahr, which is bounded by the Caspian Sea in northern Mazandaran province.

Some 100 billion rials ($2.4 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) have been allocated to the project, which is to be carried out by the private sector, Noshahr’s tourism chief has announced.

“Through the project, maritime tourism in the region will be reinforced and more tourists will be attracted,” IRNA quoted Mohammad Valipur as saying on Tuesday.

There are also plans to construct twelve more recreational piers on the coastline of the city, but they have not yet found investors, the official added.

Back in January, the head of Noshahr’s Fisheries Department Mostafa Rezvani said that constructing such piers could boost the infrastructure needed for developing fisheries investments.

This capacity could also facilitate the activities of the fish farms in the coastal waters of the region, he noted.

Last August, the construction of the first recreational pier in Mazandaran began in the city of Ramsar.

Some 150 billion rials ($3.5 million) were allocated to the project, which aimed to enhance coastal and maritime tourism in the region.

With a width of three meters and a length of 100 meters, the pier is being constructed by private investors in close collaboration with the provincial cultural heritage department.

This pier is one of the 134 piers, which are decided to be built in the future across the province’s coastal strip, provincial tourism chief Mehran Hassani said.

The project, which is planned to come on stream in one year, also includes restaurants, water sports space, and boat mooring.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers and it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

