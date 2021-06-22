Festival offers dishes indigenous to every corner of Iran 

TEHRAN – A one-day culinary festival was held in the central city of Saveh on Monday.

The festival offered a variety of local and indigenous dishes from different parts of the country, Saveh’s tourism chief Reza Ayyaz announced on Tuesday.

Groups from the provinces of Ilam, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Gilan, and Lorestan participated in the festival, the official added.

Iranian cooking can be seen as a metaphor for the country itself: It’s tart, sweet, fragrant, and vastly complex. It’s one of the world’s oldest, yet largely obscure, culinary landscapes, with roots dating back to the Persian Empire.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

The Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

