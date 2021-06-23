TSE re-elected as FEAS board member

TEHRAN - Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has been elected once again as a main member of the Board of Directors at the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), IRNA reported.

According to the TSE office of Public Relations and International Affairs, the decision was announced during the 32nd meeting of FEAS General Assembly which was held online on Tuesday due to the restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported, at this meeting, financial statements for the fiscal year 2020 were approved and the yearlong performance of the FEAS secretariat and committees were reviewed. The roadmap for 2021 was also evaluated by board members.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees voted to select the members of FEAS Board of Directors for a two-year term, and the stock exchanges of Egypt, Kazakhstan, Athens, Sydney, Amman, Muscat, Tehran, Armenia, and Iraq were selected as the main members and Egypt and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development were selected affiliates.

It should be noted that Iran Fara Bourse, stock exchanges of Cyprus, Tashkent, and Palestine along with Armenian Deposits were also selected as members of the Board of Directors of FEAS Audit Committee for two years.

TSE had been elected as the main member of the FEAS Board of Directors in the previous election which took place in 2018.

The Tehran Stock Exchange is Iran's largest stock exchange, which first opened in 1967.

TSE, which is one of the founders of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges, has been one of the world's best performing stock exchanges in recent years.

