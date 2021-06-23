Properties in Kordestan made national heritage

TEHRAN – A total of 17 historical sites and aging structures scattered across Kordestan province, have been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism declared the inscriptions on Wednesday in a letter to the governor-general of the western province, CHTN reported.

Palangan Jameh Mosque and historical sites of Banqola, Kohneh Deh, Kani Khosro, and Navteng were added to the prestigious list.

Jasemnejad and Rashidi mansions, Kani Tanureh Castle, Kani Gachi ancient hill, and Mohammadi Olia Mosque were amongst other properties inscribed on the list.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), that name was given to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.

It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

