Ofoq cracks Mariella Mystery for Iranian children

TEHRAN – Iranian publisher Ofoq has published British writer and illustrator Kate Pankhurst’s series “Mariella Mystery” in Persian.

Reyhaneh Jafari is the translator of the series, which was originally published from 2013 to 2016.

Mariella is smart as a whip, super sleuth-y, and able to solve most mysterious mysteries and perplexing problems in no time flat.

Mariella Mystery aged nine and a bit knows that all good detectives write down important information about their investigations.

In this top-secret journal, she tackles the case of who is trying to sabotage the Puddleford baking contest with important clues and observations, helpful drawings, and handy tips for new detectives.

Early readers will be hooked on this mystery chapter book from page one!

The series consists of the eight books “The Ghostly Guinea Pig”, “A Cupcake Conundrum”, “The Huge Hair Scare”, “The Mystery of the Cursed Poodle”, “The Spaghetti Yeti”, “A Kitty Calamity”, “The Disappearance of Diana Dumpling”, and “The Mystic Mustache”.

Ofoq has recently released the last book, “The Mystic Mustache”, in Persian.

In “The Mystic Mustache”, Mariella and the Mystery Girls are at a Young Super Sleuth convention when they notice some super strange stuff going on. Could it be related to the mysterious Mystic Mustache? Kids who enjoyed Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dork Diaries, and Clarice Bean books will want to tag along as Mariella uses all of her brainpower and girl power to solve this hairy mystery.

Pankhurst most is known for a series of children’s picture books. She won second place in the 2002 Macmillan Prize for Picture Book Illustration.

She was inspired by an issue of British comic “The Beano” to create her own comic, and after selling copies to her school friends, decided that she wanted to work in illustration when she grew older.

Initially, she sought to become a shoe designer, but while undertaking Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees at the University of Central Lancashire in illustration, she realized that she could work as a children’s book illustrator.

Her “Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World” translated into Persian by Neli Mahjub has previously been published in Naria Publications in Tehran.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of Kate Pankhurst’s series “Mariella Mystery”.

MMS/YAW

