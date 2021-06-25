Quarterly non-oil exports increase 69% yr/yr

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $10.7 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), up 69 percent compared to the last year’s same period, IRNA reported quoting the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, Iran exported 30 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months, registering a 38-percent rise compared to the figure for the last year’s Q1.

Meanwhile, some 8.4 million tons of goods valued at $10.2 billion were also imported into the country in the said period to register a 34-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same quarter.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded 38.4 million tons of non-oil goods worth $20.9 billion with its trade partners in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, up 25 percent and 50 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, Mir-Ashrafi said.

According to the official, the country’s trade balance was $476 million positive in the mentioned time span.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with $3.1 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $2.3 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $1.3 billion, Turkey with $595 million, and Afghanistan with $570 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these two months were the UAE with $3.2 billion, China with $2.2 billion, Turkey with $1 billion, Germany with $414 million, and Switzerland with $384 million worth of imports.

The official also noted that over 2.742 million tons of goods were transited through Iran in the said period, registering a 121-percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year.

Iran traded 22.2 million tons of non-oil goods worth $12.8 billion with its trade partners in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), up 6.6 percent and 38 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

