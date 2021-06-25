Danish biennial Socle du Monde displaying works by Mahsa Karimizadeh

TEHRAN – Works by Iranian sculptor Mahsa Karimizadeh are on view at the Socle du Monde Biennale now underway in the Danish city of Herning.

A statement published by the organizers calls Karimizadeh “a very talented and highly acclaimed artist.”

“She has created a large range of remarkable works of art that include hard sculptures, soft sculptures, and paintings rich in captivating detail.

“She holds a fine art degree from the University of Tehran, where she studied sculpture, but even prior to enrolling she was already a skilled artist, drawing particular inspiration from Expressionism.”

While Karimizadeh works with an extremely diverse range of media and materials, she retains a distinctive style and aesthetic that always makes her works recognizably hers.

Karimizadeh’s style is simple and often involves the use of dots, simple shapes and simple lines. Her works may seem unfinished, yet at the same time give the impression of having been crafted to absolute perfection, creating a very interesting interplay of disparate traits.

She has presented her artworks in numerous exhibitions and won residencies in studios around Europe. She is a recurring figure at the Socle du Monde Biennale. Her distinctive works also graced the 2017 biennale.

Works by 57 other artists will be on display at the biennial 2021, which will run until October 31.

Socle du Monde was established in 2002 and is as such the oldest Danish biennale of contemporary art. The title is an homage to Piero Manzoni’s seminal sculpture by the same name, “Socle du Monde” – a central work in HEART’s collection.

The Socle du Monde Biennale 2021 reflects upon a world in flux: architectural operations, legendary artifacts, awe-inspiring installations and thought-provoking images and audio.

The biennale celebrates Piero Manzoni by not just turning its gaze back in time, but forward to the future as well to present some of the most illustrious artists through time. Incidentally, a wide array of artworks will be exhibited which have yet to be displayed anywhere in Scandinavia.

Photo: A sculpture by Mahsa Karimizadeh.

MMS/YAW

