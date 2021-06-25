Vera Brosgol’s “Be Prepared” published in Persian

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Vera Brosgol’s “Be Prepared” has been released by Elmi Farhangi Publications.

Negar Abbaspur has rendered the book, which was published by First Second Books in 2018, into Persian.

It is a gripping and hilarious middle-grade summer camp memoir from the author of “Anya’s Ghost”.

All Vera wants to do is fit in, but that’s not easy for a Russian girl in the suburbs. Her friends live in fancy houses and their parents can afford to send them to the best summer camps.

Vera’s single mother can’t afford that sort of luxury, but there’s one summer camp in her price range, Russian summer camp.

Vera is sure she’s found the one place she can fit in, but camp is far from what she imagined. And nothing could prepare her for all the “cool girl” drama, endless Russian history lessons and outhouses straight out of nightmares!

Perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier, Cece Bell and Victoria Jamieson, Brosgol’s “Be Prepared” is a funny and relatable middle-grade graphic novel about navigating your own culture, struggling to belong and the value of true friendship.

Brosgol was born in Moscow, Russia in 1984 and moved to the United States when she was five.

She received a diploma in classical animation from Sheridan College in Canada, and currently works at Laika Inc. in Portland, Oregon drawing storyboards for feature animations.

She has done illustration work for clients such as Nickelodeon, Sony Computer Entertainment, Laika Entertainment and Simon & Schuster. Her first graphic novel, “Anya’s Ghost”, was published in 2011 by First Second Books.

Also known as the Verabee, Brosgol is an Eisner Award and Harvey Award winning. She has also collaborated with Shaenon Garrity on L’il Mell and Sergio for Girlamatic and drawn several guest comics for John Allison’s “Scary Go Round”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Vera Brosgol’s “Be Prepared”.

MMS/YAW



