Yemeni forces kill scores of Saudi mercenaries, troops in retaliatory attack

Yemeni forces have retaliated against Saudi Arabia in a large operation that involved armed drones. The cross-border attack targeted a military site in the southwest of the Kingdom. A Yemeni army spokesman says “The operation was carried out using ten Qasef-2K drones. It targeted the command center, training sections, and other parts of the barracks”

General Yahya Sare’e says the drones staged “accurate” attacks against their targets, killing and injuring as many as 60 Saudi-backed militants. He added that “A number of Saudi troops were also killed during the attack” Sare’e says footage of the retaliatory operation had been recorded and will be released soon. The operation was conducted on Tuesday but has only been announced now.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni armed spokesman says the King Khalid airbase in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait has been hit with a Qasef-2K drone. Saudi Arabia and some regional allies, backed by the United States, launched a war on Yemen in March 2015. The almost daily bombardment has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, many of them women and children. Saudi Arabia has also imposed an all out blockade on its southern neighbor that has resulted in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.