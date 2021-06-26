EU Leaders reject proposal by France, Germany to restart talks with Russia

European Union leaders have dismissed the initiative, handing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, a rare public defeat at what could be her final EU summit.

The proposal was dropped from the final communique following extensive talks. EU diplomats had earlier said that some Eastern European nations were prepared to veto the plan. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Merkel said “I would have wished for a more courageous step”.

The German leader added that “formats and conditions will be developed for talks with Russia. But not at the leaders’ level.” Since 2014, the EU has not held summit level talks with Russian the President, Vladimir Putin, following a dispute over the Crimea region.