TEDPIX climbs 20,700 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 20,728 points on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

Over 8.315 billion securities worth 63.663 trillion rials (about $1.515 billion) were traded at the TSE. The first market’s index rose 16,504 points, and the second market’s index gained 37,350 points. TEDPIX rose 66,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.213 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

TEDPIX returned to the uptrend after a long period of fluctuation and continuation of the downward trend

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Esfahan Oil Refining Company, Kourosh Food Industry Company, and Zarmakarun Industrial Company were the most widely followed indices.

Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has announced that the organization’s advisory council has proposed two new programs for supporting the stock market in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

The details of the mentioned programs dubbed "capital market policy package to support production and eliminate obstacles" and “the plan to improve the position and performance of the capital market" were presented in a meeting between Dehqan Dehnavi and the members of the SEO Advisory Council.

“The capital market has witnessed great changes in the past two years and has grown significantly in terms of size, the volume of activity, and presence of people. These rapid developments have changed some of the equations [in the market],” Dehnavi said following the mentioned meeting.

MA/MA