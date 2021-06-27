Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari reinforcing tourism by riversides 

TEHRAN – The tourism directorate of the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province is making efforts to develop necessary travel infrastructure around its main riverbanks.

“Tourism infrastructure is being upgraded on the riversides of Zayandeh-Rood,” the provincial tourism chief said. on Saturday.

A budget of 20 billion rials ($476,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project, Mehrdad Javadi added.

The project aims to build an access road to the Saman tourism area, which overlooks the river, as well as to promote the region as a tourist destination, the official added.

Zayandeh-Rood, meaning ‘life-giving river’, is the largest river in the central plateau of Iran. It flows from west to east and is the most well-known river of Iran after Karoon.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari lies in the southwestern part of the country. Its capital is Shahrekord. The province has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

Currently, about 40 tons of felt are yearly being made in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari through traditional and modern manners, which could be increased to 50 tons, according to official data. Experts believe that Shahr-e Kord has the potential to be a world city for felt products.

