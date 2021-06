TEHRAN – Reyhaneh Yassini and Mahshad Karimi, two female journalists from IRNA and ISNA news agencies respectively, who had been killed in a car accident on Wednesday were laid to rest on Friday.

A 25-member group of journalists, including Reyhaneh and Mahshad, paid a visit to Lake Urmia in the northwestern West Azarbaijan province. On the way back, their bus crashed and 21 other journalists were injured.