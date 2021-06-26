Martin Heidegger’s “Parmenides” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – German philosopher Martin Heidegger’s book “Parmenides” has been published in Persian.

The Tehran-based Organization for Researching and Composing University Textbooks in the Humanities – SAMT is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Taleb Jaberi.

“Parmenides”, a lecture course delivered by Heidegger at the University of Freiburg in 1942-1943, presents a highly original interpretation of ancient Greek philosophy.

A major contribution to Heidegger’s provocative dialogue with the pre-Socratics, the book attacks some of the most firmly established conceptions of Greek thinking and of the Greek world.

The central theme is the question of truth and the primordial understanding of truth to be found in Parmenides “Didactic Poem”.

Heidegger highlights the contrast between Greek and Roman thought and the reflection of that contrast in language. He analyzes the decline in the primordial understanding of truth--and, just as importantly, of untruth--that began in later Greek philosophy and that continues, by virtue of the Latinization of the West, down to the present day.

Beyond an interpretation of Greek philosophy, “Parmenides” (volume 54 of Heidegger’s Collected Works) offers a strident critique of the contemporary world, delivered during a time that Heidegger described as “out of joint”.

The Indiana University Press published an English translation of the book by Richard Rojcewicz and Andre Schuwer in 1998. The original book was published in 1944.

Heidegger (1889-1976) was a German philosopher whose work is perhaps most readily associated with phenomenology and existentialism, although his thinking should be identified as part of such philosophical movements only with extreme care and qualification.

His ideas have exerted a seminal influence on the development of contemporary European philosophy. They have also had an impact far beyond philosophy, for example in architectural theory, literary criticism, theology, psychotherapy and cognitive science.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Martin Heidegger’s book “Parmenides”.

