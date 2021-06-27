Domestic manufacturers supply 80% of equipment used in Goreh-Jask pipeline

TEHRAN – More than 80 percent of the equipment, machinery, and technical parts used in the strategic Goreh-Jask pipeline project have been supplied by domestic companies, the former Acting Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Hossein Modarres Khiabani has said.

As Shana reported, the mentioned pipeline project is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country’s crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline will open a new gate for Iranian oil to the Indian Ocean by transferring it from Goreh in Bushehr Province to Jask on the shores of Oman Gulf.

“With the launch of this huge project, the density of Iran's trade will be transferred from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, the country's trade plan will change geopolitically,” Modarres Khiabani said.

Implementation of the Goreh-Jask pipeline is in line with the country’s programs for the integrated development of Makran shores in the southeast, which has been one of the major policies of the country considering the significance of the trade with the South Asian countries.

“We have been planning for years to use Makran coast and the Oman Sea as one of the country’s trading hubs, and now with the launch of the Goreh-Jask project we will witness an economic boom in southeastern Iran and especially in the Jask region,” Khiabani said.

The pipeline project has currently reached nearly 80 percent of physical progress and is nearing completion based on the schedule.

According to the Managing Director of Iran's Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) Touraj Dehqani, Goreh-Jask pipeline consists of 1,000 kilometers (km) of 42-inch acid-compatible pipes, five pumping stations, two pigging stations, and a metering station at the end of the line.

“Offshore facilities also include wharves, support ports, and related loading facilities and pipelines. Also, electrical systems and storage facilities are under construction to be partly commissioned in the first phase,” according to Dehqani.

The PEDEC head stated that the first phase of this project with a capacity to transfer over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day will be ready for operation by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

The transfer capacity of the pipeline can be increased up to 30 million barrels per day in the second phase of the project, he said.

