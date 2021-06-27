TEDPIX gains 4,747 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 4,747 points on Sunday.

Over 9.548 billion securities worth 72.916 trillion rials (about $1.736 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 208 points, and the second market’s index gained 22,205 points.

TEDPIX rose 66,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.213 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

TEDPIX returned to the uptrend after a long period of fluctuation and continuation of the downward trend

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Esfahan Oil Refining Company, Kourosh Food Industry Company, and Zarmakarun Industrial Company were the most widely followed indices.

Over the past two years, a number of factors affecting Iranian economy have created a new status in the country’s capital market, in a way that this market experienced such a growth in the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20) that was never seen in its history of more than 50 years.

The fall in oil prices and the reimposition of the U.S. unilateral sanctions on Iran’s economy led the Iranian government to turn to the capital market for funding.

On one hand, the government tried to prevent liquidity from going to the markets such as gold and foreign currency, and on the other hand, considering the recent events in the Iranian economy, it also looks at this market with a view of financing, which resulted in the prosperity of this market.

The rising rate of inflation and also that of foreign currency exchange have been also mentioned as two major factors led to the flourishment of the capital market.

In addition to inflation, which has been one of the main drivers of capital market growth in the past two years, another market driver is changing the attitude of government officials towards the capital market and trying to transfer the shares of 18 large state-owned companies through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

