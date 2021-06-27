Haniyeh arrives in Lebanon heading senior delegation

TEHRAN- A senior-level delegation of Hamas Movement arrived in Beirut on Sunday led by its leader Ismail Haniyeh on a few days visit to Lebanon.

This is the second visit for Haniyeh to Lebanon during the years 2020-2021. He was received on arrival by Lebanese officials and several leaders of Lebanese parties.

Raafat Murra, one of Hamas leaders, told the PIC that this visit comes after the victory of the Palestinian people and the resistance in the Saif Al-Quds battle which confirmed the unity of the Palestinian people, and demonstrated the success of the resistance project and its ability to defend the national principles, sanctities and Jerusalem.

“The meetings of Haniyeh and the Hamas delegation with Palestinian and Lebanese forces and the leadership of the resistance in Lebanon will emphasize the priority of the Palestinian cause, the unity of the Palestinians, and means of confronting the Israeli occupation and its schemes”, he added.

Murra pointed out that this visit is a part of the tour that the Movement's leadership has taken to several countries and will continue to other countries.



