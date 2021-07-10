Leader calls Ahmed Jibril ‘tireless warrior’

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi have expressed condolences in separate messages for the death Palestinian leader Ahmed Jibril.

In the message released on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei described Jibril as a "tireless warrior" who spent his entire life fighting for the usurped homeland and the oppressed country.

"I offer condolences over the death of the strong fighter, Mr. Ahmed Jibril, to the Palestinian people and all the fighters and activists involved in the fierce struggle in Palestine, as well as all the resistance in West Asia and his sorrowful relatives," he pointed out.

The Leader also prayed that Allah would grant the deceased soldier a generous reward and forgive him.

Raisi praises Jibril, calls him ‘courageous fighter’

In his message, Raisi praised Jibril as a brave fighter that his death "caused great pain and sorrow."

"This tireless warrior stopped trying to liberate Muslims' first pilgrimage (al Quds) until the last moment of his life and sacrificed his son in this way," he said.

"I offer the deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, his comrades, the oppressed country of Palestine and all the supporters of holy Quds; I seek forgiveness and promotion from the Almighty God," the president remarked.

Raisi described Jibril as “a true loyalist to the Palestinian cause and one of the true supporters of the Resistance. He was unwavering in the storm of events.”

Jibril, the head and founder of the People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLPGC), passed away in Damascus on Wednesday, his son Bader Jibril said.

Jibril was born in 1938 and established the PFLPGC in 1968 after leaving the People's Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

He was known as the Abu Jihad and was one of the oldest and most famous military leaders in Palestine. He believed in the "armed struggle to liberate Palestine."

He was mostly known for opposing any negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Jibril's son Jihad was killed in an attack in Beirut in 2002, and the organization blamed Israel. Jihad was the head of the PFLPGC's military department at the time.

