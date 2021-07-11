Leader responds to message from Palestinians, says days of Zionist domination are over

TEHRAN — Following a message by a large number of Palestinians living in Syrian camps on the victory of the Palestinian people and resistance groups against Israel in the 12-day war, the Supreme Leader thanked the Palestinians.

Mohsen Qomi, the deputy international relations officer at the Leader's Office, wrote a letter to Mohammad Al-Bahisi, president of the Palestinian-Iranian Friendship Association, sending the gratitude of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. It was stated in the letter that the Sword of Quds operation only shows a small portion of the Resistance Front’s power.

The heroic defense of the zealous Palestinian people from Al-Aqsa Mosque and the land of Quds showed the unity of the people of all Palestinian regions and the admirable coordination of all resistance groups, Qomi said, adding this showed well that the days of the Zionist domination are over.

“The time has come for the defeat of the occupiers of the Holy Land, the era of the liberation of Palestine and the liberation of Holy Quds,” the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said.

In May, tensions in the area coincided with Israeli troops storming the al-Aqsa mosque compound and the mosque itself in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds. Staying true to their word, the resistance retaliated with a barrage of missiles towards Israeli settlements in retaliation.

Israel responded by pounding Gaza in a 12-day war that many experts say the Palestinians resistance won and changed the equations on the ground.

