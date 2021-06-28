Renewables account for generating 8% of electricity in South Khorasan

TEHRAN – About eight percent of Iran’s western South Khorasan province’s electricity comes from renewable sources, and there are currently 456 solar farms in the province that generate 23 megawatts (MW) of electricity, according to a provincial official.

Making the remarks in a Sunday press conference of water and electricity industry directors of South Khorasan, which was held on the occasion of water and electricity consumption saving week, Saeed Dadgar, the managing director of the province’s Power Distribution Company, said that investing in wind and solar energy is a unique capacity in the province that can be used."

He said: "Due to the fact that many power plants in the country are dependent on water, the low rainfall last year and this spring has had an adverse effect on the water stored behind dams and electricity generation."

“Due to the decrease in rainfall and drop in the amount of water behind the dams this year, we have special conditions in the generation and distribution of electricity, and South Khorasan Power Distribution Company is a provincial company that must receive electricity from the province's entry points and distribute it throughout the province”, he stated.

He said that the average rate of power outages in South Khorasan is lower than the country, adding, “Blackouts and power outages are not specific to South Khorasan and is a national program. However, the plan of each province and city will be informed in advance.”

The capacity of Iran's renewable power plants currently exceeds 920 megawatts of which solar power plants with 452.75 MW have the biggest share.

Wind power plants with 317 MW of energy production stand in second place, followed by small hydropower plants with a generation of 105.65 MW.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for about seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next four years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

