Ferdowsi Mausoleum, Naderi Garden reopen to visitors as coronavirus restrictions relax 

TEHRAN – Visitors are once again welcome to visit Ferdowsi Mausoleum and Naderi Garden in Khorasan Razavi as the northeastern province relaxes restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, a local tourism official announced on Monday.

“There are still health protocols associated with the virus that visitors should observe,” Amir Ziaeian added, IRNA reported.

For activities of museums and historical locations indoors across the province, an opinion will be announced after the completion of a field visit and a review of the conditions of these places in terms of health protocols, the official added.

The garden-mausoleum of illustrious Persian poet Ferdowsi is located in Tus, near the provincial capital of Mashhad, which is one of the top tourist attractions of the country. Tus has been the birthplace of some important cultural and scientific Iranian figures in the past centuries.

Many Iranians regard Ferdowsi as the greatest of their poets. Down through the centuries they have continued to read and to listen to recitations from his masterwork, the Shahnameh.

Tus and its historical gates, citadel, and ramparts were registered on the National Heritage list in 1996.

Located in downtown Mashhad, Naderi Garden is of high importance for embracing the tomb of Nader Shah Afshar, one of the few post-Islamic Iranian kings who accomplished Iran’s independence and solidarity.

The tomb was designed and built by Iranian prominent architect, sculptor, and painter Hooshang Seyhoun. A 6.5-meter bronze sculpture of Nader Shah mounted on a horse with three soldiers standing next to the horse was created in Rome, Italy. The sculpture was then transported to Mashhad and placed on its pedestal. The sculpture was designed by Abolhasan Seddiqi and bronzed at Berotti Factory in Italy.

The capital city of Mashhad is home to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, which attracts thousands of pilgrims from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe.

Dozens of five-star hotels and hostels are dotted around the holy shrine. The metropolis has the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded.

