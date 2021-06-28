Archaeologists to probe once-prosperous hill in northeast Iran 

TEHRAN – A team of Iranian archaeologists is to probe into Masumzadeh hill, which is situated near Bojnurd, the capital of North Khorasan province.

It would be the second season of archaeology aimed at completing studies on Masumzadeh hill and its surroundings, provincial tourism chief Ali Mostofian said on Monday.

The project also aims to determine the chronology of the hill as well as to analyze its formation, expansion, natural and historical aspects, and its relationship to the modern-day city of Bojnurd, the official added.

Based on previous findings, it seems that this urban settlement had been very prosperous, especially during the Seljuk-era (1037–1194), he noted.

Moreover, he expressed the hope that preservation and protection of the historic site would be ensured through further excavations and research.

Masumzadeh ancient hill has been registered on the national heritage list.

Seljuk, also spelled, Seljuq, was a ruling military family of the Oguz (Ghuzz) Turkic tribes that invaded southwestern Asia in the 11th century and eventually founded an empire that included Mesopotamia, Syria, Palestine, and most of Iran. Their advance marked the beginning of Turkish power in West Asia.

Most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if one has time to explore, it’s worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north.

