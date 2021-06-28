TEDPIX increases 5,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 5,261 points to 1.243 million on Monday.

Over 8.545 billion securities worth 62.45 trillion rials (about $1.486 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 4,779 points, and the second market’s index gained 7,460 points.

TEDPIX rose 66,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index returned to the uptrend after a long period of fluctuation and continuation of the downward trend.

