U.S. carries out deadly airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

In a statement, the Pentagon claims American F-15 and F-16 warplanes struck ‘operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq’.

Syria’s state news agency, SANA, has reported that one child has been killed and at least three other civilians have sustained injuries on the outskirts of al-Bukamal in Syria’s eastern Dayr al-Zowr province next to the Iraqi border. SANA says residential buildings had been damaged.

The attack in Iraq is reported to have occurred in the country’s western Anbar province, along the Syrian border. It’s not the first time American warplanes have struck this important border crossing region and the second time President Joe Biden has authorized attacks against it since taking office.

The Pentagon statement added that Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada have been targeted in Iraq.

Two battalions that are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the most efficient branch of the Iraqi armed forces that fought and liberated towns and cities from the Daesh terrorist group. In a statement, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada has said that it mourns the martyrdom of four of its members in new American aggression.

The statement added that it will avenge their deaths. The airstrikes come as bases where American troops are stationed and American logistical convoys have come under constant attack by Iraqi resistance movements, demanding the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country. Since Washington assassinated Iranian Lieutenant General, Qassem Soleimani, and top Iraqi commander, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, in an act of terrorism at the direct orders of then-President Donald Trump, at Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020, the Iraqi parliament passed a bill calling on the U.S. to withdraw its forces from the country. Following the legislation, a million man march also took place in the Iraqi capital demanding the same. However, the U.S. has so far refused to end the occupation.