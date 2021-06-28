Firouz Karimi takes charge of Tractor football team

TEHRAN – Long-serving Iranian coach Firouz Karimi was named as new Tractor coach until the end of the season.

Karimi replaced Rasoul Khatibi in the Tabriz based football club following the team’s poor results in the Iran Professional League.

The 65-year-old coach had been named as Tractor’s technical advisor in May.

With six weeks left, Karimi will head Tractor in the league, where the team are going to book a spot in the 2022 ACL.

He will also head Tractor in the match against Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Sept. 14 in the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16.