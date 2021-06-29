60% of Iran’s industrial parks in need of renovation

TEHRAN- The deputy head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that 60 percent of the country’s industrial parks are more than 15 years old and need to be renovated, IRNA reported.

Making the remarks in a meeting between MPs and owners of industrial units on Monday, Fathali Mohammadzadeh, noted that more than 1,011 industrial parks and zones are established across the country, 830 of which have been handed over to industrial units.

According to Mohammadzadeh, so far 93,000 operation deals have been signed with industrial units and currently, over 48,400 units have started operating in these parks and zones.

He further noted that 950,000 people are currently working in the country’s industrial parks and zones.

He emphasized that ISIPO needs more authority to effectively maintain the country’s industrial areas as the heart of the country's economy, saying: “Many problems will be solved if one percent of the added value that industrialists pay to the government is spent on industrial parks and zones.”

Iran’s industrial parks play a significant role in making the country independent through boosting production, which is a major strategy of Iran to combat the U.S. sanctions.

In fact, strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

In this due, the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21) has been named the year of “Production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles”, and all governmental bodies, as well as the private sector, are moving in line with the materialization of this motto.

Regarding its significant role in the realization of the mentioned goal, the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has already defined its main programs for supporting domestic production in the current year.

