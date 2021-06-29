First boutique hotel to make debut in Qom

TEHRAN – Qom province is to recognize its first boutique hotel, which is its main structure is a historical mansion featuring gems of traditional Iranian architecture.

“The historical mansion of Salamatiha is to become the first boutique hotel after being fully restored and renovated,” provincial tourism chief Alireza Arjmandi said on Tuesday.

A budget of 180 billion rials ($4.2 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project, which is being carried out by the private sector, the official added.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate 17 job opportunities, he noted.

In addition to offering accommodations, boutique hotels are notable for their architectural style, aesthetic appeal, and artistic arrangement, he explained.

He also noted that a way to deal with the destruction of historical monuments and houses is by restoring and rebuilding them, as well as changing their purpose.

Over the past couple of years, hundreds of historical sites and monuments across Iran have been temporarily ceded to the private investors by auctions reportedly to gain higher productivity and better maintenance.

Conducted by the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places, the scheme is expected to assist a sustainable development for the local communities through fueling a tourism boom along the once flourishing route.

The second-holiest city of the country after Mashhad, Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage at the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

The antiquity of Qom goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651) and several historical mosques, mansions, and natural sceneries have been scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

