House of pottery opens in Golpayegan

“Concerning the history of earthenware in Gileadean, a house of pottery was inaugurated in the city to revive the ancient craft,” CHTN quoted Golpayegan’s tourism chief as saying on Monday.

Initiated with the close cooperation of a leading local crafter, the house is also a school for training various fields of traditional pottery, embossed painting techniques, and painting on pottery, the official noted.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021). Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

